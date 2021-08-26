Former 'GMA' executive producer accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

The former senior executive producer of "Good Morning America" was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on behalf of "GMA" producer Kirstyn Crawford, alleged that Michael Corn sexually assaulted her in 2015 and fostered a toxic work environment over the course of a decade. The lawsuit also alleged that Corn sexually assaulted another ABC News staffer on two separate occasions.

In addition to Corn, the suit named ABC as a defendant, accusing the company of failing to take timely action after receiving complaints about Corn from several women.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Corn, who left ABC News in April, denied the allegations in a statement provided by his lawyers, saying he will defend himself "vigorously."

ABC also said it "disputes the claims made against it and will address this matter in court."

“We are committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints that are made," the company said in a statement.

Crawford is seeking unspecified damages and is demanding a trial by jury.