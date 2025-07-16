Golfer, 28, dies after being struck by lightning while playing on course in New Jersey

Simon John Mariani died on Monday after being struck by lightning last week.

Simon John Mariani, seen here in his LinkedIn profile, was struck by lightning while playing on a course in New Jersey, July 8, 2025.

A golfer who was struck by lightning while playing on a course in New Jersey last week has died, according to his family.

Simon John Mariani, 28, was playing at the Ballyowen Golf Course in Hamburg on July 8 when he was struck by a bolt of lightning at the 15th hole, officials said. Mariani "unexpectedly" died on Monday, according to an obituary the family released on the website of the funeral home handling arrangements.

Mariani was participating in an all-day Iron Man golf competition when he was struck by the bolt of lightning, Brian Delia, a fellow golfer who witnessed the strike, told ABC New York station WABC last week.

Delia -- who did not know Mariani -- captured the stormy clouds on camera while at the 14th hole and ran to the clubhouse for safety once the lightning struck.

Before authorities arrived on the scene, Delia said Mariani's father -- whom he had been playing with -- was administering mouth-to-mouth while other golfers were providing CPR.

The Hardyston Police Department said they received a 911 call at approximately 1:53 p.m. that day, and once on the scene they "provided care to the victim until paramedics arrived."

Mariani was taken to the hospital by medevac for further treatment, officials said last week.

The 28-year-old was working as an associate at MTS Health Partners in New York City and was described as "driven, dedicated, smart" and "exceptionally talented," his obituary read.

He "embraced all things family," loved Taylor Swift and had the "heart of a Champion," according to his obituary. Mariani is survived by his parents, two sisters and "many cherished family members and friends who will forever hold his memory close to their hearts," the obituary read.

Funeral services for Mariani are scheduled for Friday, according to the obituary.