Google slapped with more than $56 million in fines over advertising in Europe

Google has been fined more than $56 million over its advertising in Europe.

French data regulator CNIL released a statement Monday saying it was imposing a sanction of 50 million euros on the tech company due to "lack of transparency, unsatifactory information and lack of valid consent for the personalization of advertisement."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.