Gov.: "Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles."

Gov. Greg Abbott to deploy Texas National Guard in anticipation of protests

In this May 4, 2018, photo, Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Dallas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was deploying the Texas National Guard to multiple locations across the state to "ensure peace and order."

The deployment comes ahead of planned protests this week in Texas, including on in San Antonio.

A statement from Abbott's office obtained by ABC News' affiliate KSAT confirmed the deployment, saying Guardsmen were ready to "uphold law and order across our state."

"Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles," Abbott's office said in a statement. "Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law."

Abbott's move comes amid the escalating protests in Los Angeles, where activists have been protesting the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The protests in Los Angeles have at times turned violent. And President Donald Trump ordered both the National Guard and the Marines to Southern California in recent days.

"Peaceful protest is legal," Abbott said on Tuesday. "Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest."

He said the Texas National Guard would "use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."

Assistant Chief of the San Antonio Police Department Jesse Salame also confirmed to KSAT that Guard members have been sent to San Antonio.