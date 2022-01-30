7 guests at Ohio hotel in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak

The hotel in Marysville, Ohio, was evacuated, police said.

Seven guests at an Ohio hotel are in critical condition due to a "life-threatening" carbon monoxide leak, police said. Fourteen people total were treated at the hospital for exposure.

Police responded to several 911 calls Saturday evening of people found unconscious around the pool area of the Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio, police said. Marysville is a suburb of Columbus.

One of the calls mentioned an unconscious 2-year-old girl found in the water, according to police.

People were complaining of dizziness and a burning sensation in their throats, police said. Marysville Police Chief Jay Riley confirmed to ABC News that there were "life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area." He said officials continue to investigate the source of the carbon monoxide.

Six people were sent to Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. Five other patients walked into Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the police.

Three people were sent to Grady Memorial Hospital, two in stable condition and one critical, police said.

Two were evaluated at the scene, according to police.

The ages of the patients weren't immediately known.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, police said.