Kseniia Petrova had her first court hearing since being federally charged .

Harvard researcher from Russia faces up to 20 years for undeclared frog embryos

Kseniia Petrova, the Harvard medical researcher who was detained by customs agents in February, faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, a federal judge said at a hearing Thursday.

Petrova made a brief appearance via video conference at her first court appearance after being arrested and charged Wednesday with trying to bring undeclared frog embryos into the U.S. as part of her research.

Prosecutors allege that Petrova was attempting to unlawfully smuggle the embryos into the United States when she was detained by customs agents at a Boston airport.

Judge Kayla McClusky of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Louisiana read the criminal complaint filed by Justice Department and informed Petrova of the maximum sentence she faces.

Petrova, appearing from a federal prison facility in Louisiana, said she understood the charges against her.

"Rather than imposing the appropriate monetary penalties for the customs violation, CBP improperly invoked their extensive immigration authority to impose a punishment grossly disproportionate to the situation," Petrova's attorney, Greg Romanovsky, previously told ABC News.

An undated handout photo of Kseniia Petrova. Courtesy Attorney Greg Romanovsky

During Thursday's hearing, Judge McClusky said she will order Petrova's transfer to Massachusetts, where she was charged.

The charges against Petrova, announced Wednesday, came just hours after a habeas hearing in Vermont where prosecutors said they planned to deport Petrova back to Russia, despite her fear of being returned to her home country where she said she faced past persecution for her political activities.

A member of Petrova's legal team told ABC News that shortly after the hearing on Wednesday, the Harvard scientist was transferred out the of the Louisiana detention center where she has been sent in February, and moved to a federal prison facility in the same state.