Heavy rain set to continue as late-season nor'easter moves up East Coast

Rain is set to continue in the Northeast on Thursday as New York City, Boston and Buffalo can expect a washout as the late-season nor’easter moves north along the coast.

Gusts from 30 to 50 mph are possible along the New England coast on Thursday and temperatures should be 10 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year as travelers plan for potential delays due to the inclement weather.

Elsewhere, In the Plains, severe storms are possible Thursday in southern Oklahoma and north Texas, including Dallas, late this afternoon and into the evening and there is a chance these storms will pack a punch with severe wind and large hail.

Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly and will be below average in the Midwest and Northeast with highs only in the 50s for New York City, Boston and Chicago.

The West and South will have above average temperatures and record highs are even possible for Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Miami with highs in the 90s and even nearing 100 for Austin and San Antonio, while Phoenix and Las Vegas could be in the lower 100s.

Graduates try to keep the rain off during the Commencement Ceremony at Columbia University in New York on May 21, 2025. Seth Wenig/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The nor’easter will be pushing along Maine on Friday, with strong winds shifting north with it and Boston should expect intermittent showers, but a much drier and calmer day as temperatures should remain below average in the Northeast through the weekend.

Meanwhile, a large-scale storm system will be developing over the Great Plains, and it will continue to expand east and south throughout the holiday weekend, leading to a wet and soggy weekend for millions.

There is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding from Kansas to Arkansas with rounds of heavy rain expected over this region beginning overnight into Saturday morning.

By Sunday, the Northeast should be mostly dry, but areas in the Plains and South could be soaked as a large storm system pushes its way through the South on Monday, leading to a rainy Memorial Day for millions.