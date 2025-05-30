States of emergency were declared in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Heavy smoke from Canada wildfires to drift into US

This May 27, 2025, aerial image courtesy of the Manitoba Government, shows wildfires burning in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. More than 17,000 people in Canada's western Manitoba province were being evacuated on May 28, 2025, as the region experienced its worst start to a wildfire season in years. "The Manitoba government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the wildfire situation," Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told a news conference.

Several dozen wildfires burning in Canada have led local authorities to declare states of emergencies, forced thousands of people to evacuate -- and are expected to send smoke drifting down into the United States.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe declared a state of emergency for the Canadian province on Thursday amid a spate of wildfire outbreaks there.

There were 17 active wildfires in Saskatchewan as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said during an afternoon press conference.

Of those, three were contained, eight were not contained, and five were under assessment, he added, while one was listed as "protecting values" -- referring to a process of setting up tactics, such as water sprinklers, to guide the fire away from areas that could increase risk or damage.

"Travel may be impacted due to forest fires in northern Saskatchewan," the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline said in a post on the Government of Saskatchewan's Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

"We've had to evacuate and support the evacuation of about 15 communities," Moe said during the same press conference on Thursday.

He explained there has been a "significant lack of moisture" in the northern parts of the province causing "over 200 wildfires" in Saskatchewan this spring.

Amid his emergency declaration, wildfires continued to spread in the northern part of the province and into other parts of Canada.

The neighboring province of Manitoba had first declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as wildfires forced some 17,000 people to flee, according to the AP.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered "Canada's full support" to the province in a post on X on Wednesday.

"The premier and I are in close contact, and the federal government stands ready to assist Manitoba's provincial wildfire teams," Carney wrote in the post.

The region saw 15 active fires as of Thursday night, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, or CIFFC.

There are more than 170 active wildfires in Canada as of Thursday night, and 93 of them are considered "out of control."

"Out of control" refers to monitored fires that are being observed and assessed but not immediately suppressed, according to CIFFC.

Some of the smoke from these fires will run along winds that are turning south in the coming days -- carrying it into the United States.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to make its way into the United States, reaching Green Bay, Wisconsin, by midday on May 30, 2025. ABC News

By midday on Friday, very heavy smoke may be in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sunset in Milwaukee and Chicago on Friday may have an orange hue, as well, with heavy wildfire smoke projected to reach the area by nightfall and potentially spreading as far as Detroit.

