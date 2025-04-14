Helicopter company in deadly Hudson River crash shuts down operations: FAA

Six people, including three children, were killed in the crash on Thursday.

This October, 2022, file photo shows the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River on April 10, 2025, in New York.

New York Helicopter Tours -- the company involved in the deadly crash on the Hudson River -- is shutting down its operations immediately, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Six people were killed, including three children, when a tourist helicopter plunged into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

In the wake of the deadly incident, the FAA said it will also be launching an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record.

In this screen grab from a video, first responders are shown at the scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River on April 10, 2025, in New York. WABC

The agency said it is analyzing airplane and helicopter hotspots nationwide and will be hosting a helicopter safety panel on April 22 to discuss the findings, risks and additional mitigation options.

"Safety is the FAA's number one priority, and we will not hesitate to act to protect the flying public," the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The New York Helicopters chartered chopper, which was carrying a pilot, and a family visiting from Spain, fell into the Hudson River by Lower Manhattan on April 11.

Agustin Escobar and his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, both executives from the European automation company Siemens and their children -- aged 4, 5 and 11 years old -- were killed in the crash along with the pilot, aged 36, law enforcement sources told ABC News at the time.

First responders walk along Pier 40, on April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. Jennifer Peltz/AP

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. off the coast of River Drive in Hoboken, New Jersey, just over 15 minutes after it departed from the Wall St. Heliport. The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing, officials said during the briefing.

"Our hearts go out to the family and those on board," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said after the incident.

Video from the crash showed the chopper plunging into the water without a tail rotor or a main rotor blade. Officials said it hit the water inverted.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation into the incident.