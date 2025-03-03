Seven were killed and dozens were hurt in the July 4, 2022, mass shooting.

Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III changes plea to guilty on day trial was set to begin

Robert E. Crimo III arrives for his trial in Judge Victoria A. Rossetti's courtroom in Waukegan, Ill., March 3, 2025.

Robert E. Crimo III arrives for his trial in Judge Victoria A. Rossetti's courtroom in Waukegan, Ill., March 3, 2025.

Robert E. Crimo III arrives for his trial in Judge Victoria A. Rossetti's courtroom in Waukegan, Ill., March 3, 2025.

Robert E. Crimo III arrives for his trial in Judge Victoria A. Rossetti's courtroom in Waukegan, Ill., March 3, 2025.

Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting suspect Robert Crimo III changed his plea to guilty on Monday as opening arguments in his trial were set to begin, according to Chicago ABC station WLS.

Crimo is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in the mass shooting at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Robert E. Crimo III arrives for his trial in Judge Victoria A. Rossetti's courtroom in Waukegan, Ill., March 3, 2025. Nam Y. Huh/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.