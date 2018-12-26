Houston police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the death of his estranged wife after she was found shot and killed in a ditch in another county, authorities said.

Charine Wilson, 29, of Houston, died from multiple gunshot wounds, preliminary autopsy results showed, according to authorities.

Charine Wilson's estranged husband, Johnny Leon Wilson, 48, has been charged and is wanted in connection with her death, the Houston Police Department said in November.

The young mother was last seen on Nov. 10 in Houston and was reported missing on Nov. 12, authorities said.

Her body was found lying in ditch near a road near Richland, Texas, one month later on Dec. 12, the Navarro County Sheriff's Office said. The body was badly decomposed and partially covered by vegetation, the sheriff's office said.

Charine Wilson’s son told police he was with his mother when she drove to Johnny Wilson’s apartment on Nov. 10, Houston police said. According to her son, Charine Wilson went into the apartment and was never seen alive again, police said.

But Johnny Wilson allegedly left the apartment alone, got into wife's car and drove her son to a fast food restaurant, police said.

Johnny Wilson dropped the boy off there and left, according to police.

Charine Wilson's son is 11 years old, according to ABC Houston station KTRK-TV.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office said it's working with Houston police "to bring closure to this case and bring justice to Mrs. Wilson and her family."

Anyone with information about the case or Johnny Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston police at 713-308-3600.