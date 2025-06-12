Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward released from jail after arrest on assault charge

Jimmie Ward, a safety for the Houston Texans, was arrested at his home in Texas on Thursday on a family violence felony assault charge, according to authorities.

Ward, 33, was arrested following an incident at his home in Magnolia, Texas, on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The assault family violence charge is a third-degree felony, according to authorities.

Jimmie Ward #20 of the Houston Texans looks on during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sept. 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," an NFL spokesman told ABC News. "We have no further comment at this time."

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home in a subdivision in Magnolia shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The victim, Ward's fiancee, alleged that Ward assaulted, strangled and threatened her, the sheriff's office said. She filed for an emergency protective order,

As of Thursday afternoon, Ward had posted bail at $30,000, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Ward spent the last two seasons with the Texans, playing 20 games and recording three interceptions and one touchdown during his time with the team.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," the Texans' senior director of communications, Omar Majzoub, told ABC News. "We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

Jimmie Ward in police photo. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Ward ended the 2024 season on injured reserve for the second year in a row. The Houston Texans' defensive back had season-ending foot surgery after being carted off during the 27-19 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Dec 21, 2024.

In 2023, after dealing with hip and hamstring injuries, the Texans also placed Ward on injured reserve.

The Houston Texans signed Ward to a two-year contract worth $13 million in March 2023. The contract included $8.50 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $4 million.

Last August, the Houston Texans extended Ward's contract for one year at $10.5 million, including $8.75 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $5.25 million.

This upcoming season will be Ward's last under contract with the Texans before he becomes a free agent in 2026.

ABC News reached out to Ward's agent, who declined to comment.