Hundreds of flights canceled amid severe weather, flash flooding threats

More than 900 flights were halted across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Severe weather and flash flooding continue to threaten much of the central and eastern U.S. on Thursday, disrupting Americans' travel plans.

More than 900 flights were halted across the U.S. on Wednesday, with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport hit the hardest with more than 700 of those cancellations. So far on Thursday, over 200 flights are canceled.

This photo provided by the Lexington Fire Department shows flooding in Lexington, Okla., April 30, 2025. Trenton Mitchell/Lexington Fire Department via AP

On Thursday, the worst of the severe weather will focus on two areas: one is Oklahoma City to Dallas to Alexandria, Louisiana, and the second is Nashville, Tennessee, to Louisville, Kentucky, to Charleston, West Virginia, to Cleveland to Pittsburgh.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Map ABC News

The primary threats for both areas will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Tornadoes are possible from Nashville to Pittsburgh.

The storms will begin around noon and end by Thursday night.

Flash flooding will also be a concern Thursday from Texas to New York, with the worst flooding forecast for Oklahoma and the Pittsburgh area.

Flash Flood Threat - Thursday & Thursday Night Map ABC News

On Friday, the severe weather and flash flood threats will be confined to the south-central Plains.

The severe weather will focus on Texas, where large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected.

For flash flooding, the highest threat area will stretch from Texas to Mississippi, including the cities of San Antonio; Dallas; Ada, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Shreveport, Louisiana.