Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is being processed for "expedited removal," DHS said.

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE for alleged ties to Sinaloa Cartel: DHS

Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring ahead of his cruiserweight boxing bout against USA's Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., June 28, 2025.

Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring ahead of his cruiserweight boxing bout against USA's Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., June 28, 2025.

Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring ahead of his cruiserweight boxing bout against USA's Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., June 28, 2025.

Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring ahead of his cruiserweight boxing bout against USA's Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., June 28, 2025.

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of the legendary fighter, has been arrested and is being processed for "expedited removal" from the United States due to alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Chavez Jr. was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, DHS said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.