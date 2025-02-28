Wadee Alfayoumi was stabbed 26 times in the October 2023 attack.

Man convicted of hate crime in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy

Wadee Alfayoume's father, Oday Al Fayoume, seated right, and his uncle Mahmoud Yousef attend a vigil for Wadee at Prairie Activity and Recreation center in Plainfield, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023.

An Illinois man has been convicted of murder and hate crime charges in the 2023 fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy.

Wadee Alfayoumi was stabbed 26 times and his mother more than a dozen in the Oct. 14, 2023, attack inside their home in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield.

Their landlord, 73-year-old Joseph Czuba, was indicted on multiple murder charges, as well as attempted murder, aggravated battery and hate crime counts. He had pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said he targeted his tenants because they were Muslim and in response to the war between Israel and Hamas that had just ignited after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

A Will County jury found Czuba guilty of all counts.

Jurors began deliberating around noon Friday, before reaching their verdict less than two hours later.

The child's mother, Hanan Shaheen, was the first to take the stand in the weeklong trial.

She said Czuba attacked her first with a knife, stabbing her multiple times, saying, "You devil Muslim, you must die," as her son watched, according to Chicago ABC station WLS, which was in the courtroom.

She testified that she called 911 from the bathroom when he appeared to leave, but then she started to hear her son screaming, according to WLS.

"I started hearing my son screaming, screaming, screaming, 'Oh no, stop,'" Shaheen said, according to WLS.

Hanan Shaheen, center, and her attorney Ben Crump, left, speak with ABC's Alex Perez, Oct. 25, 2023. ABC News

Jurors also listened to the mother's 911 call from the bathroom, in which she was heard telling the dispatcher, "He's killing my baby," WLS reported.

They also watched body camera footage of the officers responding to the bloody scene and were shown the knife used in the attack, which an officer said was still in the boy's body when they arrived. Jurors additionally heard remarks Czuba made in a law enforcement vehicle following the attack.

"I thought they were going to do jihad on me," Czuba said, according to WLS.

In this Oct. 30, 2023 file photo, Joseph Czuba stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment at the Will County, Ill., courthouse in Joliet, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

He also said he was "afraid for my life" and his wife and said the family was "just like infested rats," according to WLS.

Czuba and his wife rented part of their Plainfield home to the mother and son for two years.

His now-ex-wife testified for prosecutors that Czuba became withdrawn in the days after the war and wanted the family to move out immediately, while she wanted to give them 30 days' notice, according to The Associated Press.

Czuba did not take the stand, waiving his right to testify.

His defense attorneys told jurors at the start of the trial that there were holes in the state's case and urged them to "go beyond the emotions to carefully examine the evidence," according to the AP.

ABC News' Cheryl Gendron contributed to this report.