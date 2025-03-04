During immigration raid, DHS Secretary Noem says ICE bringing 'consequences'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott during an ICE raid in Virginia on March 4, 2025.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is bringing "consequences" during raids in Virginia on Tuesday.

"There is consequences," said Noem, who was present during the pre-operation debrief. The raids were assisted by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott covered the raids at the scene. The second operation saw agents detain a man who officials said had been convicted of sexual battery. The man, they said, had been deported twice and re-entered the country illegally.

Two minors and an uncle were also present in the raided residence, officials said. Agents said the uncle is undocumented and told him to turn himself into immigration authorities in two days.

Asked what would happen to the two minors, Noem told ABC News, "We don't know what other family members they have, that's why he has two days to go locate them and make sure these kids are with someone in their family that they believe will keep them safe and set a better example for them."

Pushed on the likelihood of the family being separated, Noem said there are "consequences," adding, "And we are giving him time to leave these children with someone else."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.