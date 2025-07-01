ABC News asked 12 New Yorkers, randomly, if they could be fair.

Could you be an impartial juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sex trafficking trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs passes a note to his attorney Marc Agnifilo during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 30, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

For more than 30 years, Sean Combs was a dominant presence in New York's music and culture scene, as he turned a startup record label and a "Bad Boy" reputation into a nearly billion-dollar business empire.

Now, some of the same New Yorkers who witnessed Combs' stunning rise are following his staggering fall from grace during the rap mogul's federal trial.

On Monday, a jury of eight men and four women began deliberating whether Combs is guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in proposition. Prosecutors allege that Combs leveraged his employees and influence to coerce women into sex before turning to threats and violence to ensure their silence. Combs has pleaded not guilty and insists that any sexual activity was between consenting adults.

With the allegations against Combs well-publicized ahead of the trial, about half of the jurors on the panel acknowledged they had previously heard about the claims. Some of the jurors said they watched the 2016 surveillance video of Combs violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend and star witness Cassie Ventura, while others admitted seeing online memes about baby oil and AstroGlide, of which prosecutors say they recovered more than 1,000 bottles when they raided Combs' homes.

Each of the jurors who made it on the final panel told the judge they would be able to set aside their knowledge of the case and decide it based on only the evidence at trial.

"The right to an impartial jury doesn't mean jurors who've never heard of a defendant," said Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. "It means jurors who are able to hear the evidence and the judge's instructions on the law, and come to a fair conclusion without making up their minds in advance."

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens as his lawyer Marc Agnifilo makes his closing arguments during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 27, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Trials of high-profile figures put a unique strain on the process for selecting jurors, with the fame of some defendants limiting the pool of potential jurors while also raising the possibility that some people are overly eager to serve on the jury. After weeks of testimony, one juror in the Combs trial was dismissed over concerns he provided inconsistent answers during the selection process to ensure he made it on the jury.

When ABC News approached 12 New Yorkers randomly -- in New York City and Combs' hometown of Mount Vernon in Westchester County -- nearly every person said they were familiar with Combs' life, work, and the allegations against him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens alongside his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos as Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik makes her closing arguments during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 26, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

"I think that you have to be able to take out your appreciation for someone, and you know, things you might love about them to make a true and honest conviction of what you believe the truth is," said Travis Lapp, a 22-year-old student and musician from SoHo.

"I love me some Diddy. I love me some Diddy music. But if he's wrong, he's wrong," said Salisha Winter, who was interviewed by ABC News in downtown Mount Vernon.

Other New Yorkers said they were unfamiliar with the specific allegations against Combs or his body of work; however, the prolific number of online memes or jokes about the claims has defined their view of the case.

"I know who Sean Combs is," said Max, a 36-year-old art dealer. "I guess, musician, the whole baby oil thing."

"I feel like I would probably have some issues being able to be unbiased. I mean, he's all over social media," added Brinkley, a 25-year-old filmmaker who was interviewed in SoHo.

Assistant Attorney Christy Slavik (not seen) shows a scene from a hotel security video as she makes her closing arguments during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 26, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

According to Levitt, the jury selection process was built to root out those preexisting biases from making their way into the courtroom. While Combs' reputation might precede him in the eyes of some potential jurors, to be seated on the final jury, individuals need to vow to set those beliefs aside.

"The trial system is structured to try to help jurors decide impartially. Vibes are always in the background, but it's not just vibes -- it's a stream of evidence under particular rules, with constant reminders to let that evidence be the guide," Levitt noted.

When asked by ABC News, most of the 12 New Yorkers who were questioned on the street said they believe Combs will ultimately get a fair trial, even if the same people who witnessed his rise and fall in real time are the ones to decide his fate.

"I do think I could do it fairly and impartially, but I also think it takes a special person to do that," said Lapp. "I think that you have to be able to take out your appreciation for someone, and you know, things you might love about them to make a true and honest conviction of what you believe the truth is."

In other words, can you separate the man from the art?

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches as Maurene Comey questions "Jane" during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 6, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

"Yes exactly," Lapp responded. "I can."

And while Combs was recognized by many New Yorkers, his fame was not universal. Sandy, a 82-year-old retiree from Manhattan, told ABC News he would have no issues being a juror against Combs, in part because he has no idea who he is.

"I've heard the name," he said. "I don't care."