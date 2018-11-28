Four children and two adults have died after getting trapped in a house fire in Logansport, Indiana.

The fire ignited just before 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to Cass County Sheriff Randy Pryor.

Two other adults managed to escape as the flames engulfed the home. They were transported to a local hospital, Pryor said.

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The cause remains under investigation and the Indiana State Fire Marshal is leading the probe, according to Pryor.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.