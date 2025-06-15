Several people were transported to a hospital, Inglewood police said.

Several injured, including boy, as vehicle strikes crowd in California

Emergency services vehicles work on the street in Inglewood, California, where police say a vehicle struck a crowd on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in an aerial view from a helicopter.

A vehicle was driven into a group of pedestrians in Inglewood, California, late on Saturday night, injuring at least 10 people, including a child, law enforcement said.

Several people were transported to a hospital, including a 14-year-old boy, the Inglewood Police Department told ABC News station KABC.

The vehicle crashed into pedestrians at about 10:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of West Century Boulevard, police said. The CONCACAF Gold Cup, a soccer tournament, was being held at nearby SoFi Stadium.

Police told KABC they were still working to determine a potential motive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.