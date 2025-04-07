At least nine people were assessed for injury at the crash site.

Several injured, including children, after minivan drives into crowd in Los Angeles

A minivan ran into a crowd of people in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, according to fire officials.

A minivan plowed into a crowd of bystanders in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, leaving several injured -- including two children and one teenager, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. local time in the downtown area, the LAFD reported.

"A total of 9 patients were assessed for injury on scene," the fire department said in a statement. That included four adults who were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, two adults who refused treatment, and three minors -- ages 8, 11 and 17 -- who were also transported for treatment.

The LAFD said that there were no fatalities and "no critical patients at time of transport."

It also stated that fire companies were still on the scene, where the minivan was "static under a collapsed patio."

Traffic officers are investigating why the van went into the patio area. However, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that there were no early indications that the collision was intentional or criminal in nature.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.