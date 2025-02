ISIS arrest in Brooklyn: Feds say man sent thousands to support Islamic State

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria, Feb. 26, 2024.

A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria, Feb. 26, 2024.

A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria, Feb. 26, 2024.

A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria, Feb. 26, 2024.

A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested Wednesday on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria.

Mansuri Manuchekhri is also charged with possessing a firearm while unlawfully in the United States and immigration fraud. The FBI said he entered the United States in June 2016 on a nonimmigrant tourist visa and remained after his visa expired in December 2016

According to the criminal complaint, Manuchekhri facilitated $70,000 in payments to ISIS-affiliated individuals in Turkey and Syria, including to an individual who was later arrested by Turkish authorities for his alleged involvement in a January 2024 terrorist attack on a church in Istanbul for which ISIS-K publicly claimed responsibility.

A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria, Feb. 26, 2024. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

The complaint said the individual sent a photo of Syrian currency to Manuchekhri to confirm it had been received.

Prosecutors said Manuchekhri facilitated $70,000 in payments to ISIS-affiliated individuals in Turkey and Syria, one of whom sent this photo of Syrian currency to confirm receipt. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

Manuchekhri also frequently trained on firearms and sent videos of himself firing assault rifles to an ISIS affiliate in Turkey, on one occasion with the message, “Thank God, I am ready, brother,” and on another occasion with the message, “Praise be upon God. . . . Brother, I go for training at least once or twice a week,” the complaint said.

A close relative called the New York State Terrorism Tips Hotline to express concern Manuchekhri might commit acts of violence, the FBI said.

In an arraignment in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Levy ordered Manuchekhri held pending trial.