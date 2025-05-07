Jennifer Aniston gate-crashing suspect charged with stalking and vandalism

The alleged driver, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, is set to appear in court Thursday.

A man accused of crashing his vehicle through the gates of actress Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home this week now faces stalking and vandalism charges.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, of New Albany, Mississippi, is accused of "repeatedly harassing" the former "Friends" star, sending her "unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages" over the past two months, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The "alleged harassment culminated when he allegedly crashed his vehicle through her front gate, causing substantial damage" midday Monday, the DA's office said in a press release announcing the charges, referring to the victim as Jennifer A.

Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Sept. 15, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. "My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."

Carwyle was initially being held on suspicion of vandalism in the wake of Monday's incident at Aniston's Bel Air home. Stalking and felony vandalism charges were filed against him on Wednesday, the district attorney's office said. He faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm, the office said.

Carwyle is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for an arraignment and plea hearing. Prosecutors said they intend to request that the court set bail at $150,000.

Aniston was home at the time of the crash, police sources said. Private security at the home detained the driver before he was taken into custody by police, sources close to the investigation told ABC News.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Threat Management Unit, which has handled cases involving Aniston before, investigated, the sources said.

The suspect, who has a minor criminal history, was not actively being investigated for anything involving Aniston before the incident, the sources said.

Jimmy Carwyle. Obtained by ABC News

Investigators were looking into the suspect's background and social media following the crash. There are multiple social media posts that investigators have seen that appear to be Carwyle referencing Aniston, law enforcement sources involved in the investigation told ABC News earlier Wednesday.

Online records do not list any attorney information for Carwyle at this time. If convicted as charged, he faces three years in state prison.

Aniston's representatives previously declined to comment on the incident.