Man crashes vehicle through gates of Jennifer Aniston's LA home: Police sources

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of actress Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home on Monday, police sources confirmed to ABC News.

The "Friends" star was home at the time, the sources said.

Her security pulled the driver out of the vehicle and detained him, sources said. It is unclear if the incident was an accident, sources said.

