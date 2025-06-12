No one was injured, officials said.

JetBlue flight rolls into grass after landing at Boston's Logan airport: Officials

Passengers step off a jetBlue airplane after it rolled into a grass area off the runway after landing at Boston Logan International Airport. June 12, 2025.

Passengers step off a jetBlue airplane after it rolled into a grass area off the runway after landing at Boston Logan International Airport. June 12, 2025.

Passengers step off a jetBlue airplane after it rolled into a grass area off the runway after landing at Boston Logan International Airport. June 12, 2025.

Passengers step off a jetBlue airplane after it rolled into a grass area off the runway after landing at Boston Logan International Airport. June 12, 2025.

A JetBlue flight rolled into a grass area off the runway after landing at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday, officials said.

No one was hurt, Massachusetts Port Authority said.

Passengers step off a jetBlue airplane after it rolled into a grass area off the runway after landing at Boston Logan International Airport. June 12, 2025. WCVB

Passengers were seen exiting the Airbus A220 by the stairs.

"The runway is closed at this time as the aircraft is assessed and passengers are bussed to the terminal," Massachusetts Port Authority said in a statement.

A jetBlue airplane sits on the grass at Boston Logan Airport, June 12, 2025. WCVB

JetBlue Flight 312 was arriving in Boston from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.