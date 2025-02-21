JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of a minor

The air traffic control tower at Boston Logan International Airport is seen, March 13, 2019, in Boston.

A JetBlue pilot was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on a warrant for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to authorities.

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, of Ohio, was preparing for a Boston-to-Paris flight when he was arrested Thursday night on an active warrant from North Carolina, the Massachusetts State Police said.

Pilot Jeremy Gudorf, 33, was heading on a Boston-to-Paris flight when he was arrested at Logan Airport. Massachusetts State Police

JetBlue said in a statement, "We are aware of and closely reviewing the arrest of one of our pilots upon reporting for work at Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday evening due to an outstanding warrant. The pilot has been placed on indefinite leave as law enforcement proceeds with the matter."

The case was based in Huntersville, North Carolina, where Gudorf previously lived.

Huntersville police said they received a tip in October from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"Following an extensive investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Google, Inc., leading to the identification of the source of the reported images," Huntersville police said in a statement. "Late last year, Google complied with the warrant and provided the necessary records to law enforcement. Based on the evidence gathered, [Huntersville] investigators secured an arrest warrant for Mr. Gudorf on charges of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor."

Gudorf was arraigned in Boston on Friday. He was ordered to report to North Carolina by Tuesday.