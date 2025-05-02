Jill Sobule, 'I Kissed a Girl' singer, dies in Minnesota house fire

She wrote the first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard Top 20.

Jill Sobule, a singer-songwriter best known for her 1995 single “I Kissed a Girl,” has died in a house fire in Minnesota at the age of 66.

Her death was confirmed by her publicist on Thursday, though it was not immediately made clear how the fire in Woodbury, Minnesota, started, according to the Associated Press.

Sobule was the singer-songwriter of “I Kissed a Girl,” the first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard Top 20 and wrote over a dozen albums spanning three decades of recording, her publicist said.

“The Denver-born songwriter/guitarist/singer tackled such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, intolerance, and the MAGA movement with her signature wit and soul-bearing authenticity,” the statement announcing her death said. “Jill is considered a pioneer in crowdfunding, constantly explored new models to empower artists in an ever-changing music industry, and was the darling of the ‘digirati’ – Jill has performed at the TED conference more than any other artist.”

Her most recent project was her New York Times critic’s pick, Drama Desk-nominated, autobiographical coming-of-age musical “F*ck 7th Grade.”

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture. I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today,” said John Porter, Sobule’s manager, following her passing. “I hope her music, memory, and legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Jill beyond a professional relationship. No one made me laugh more. Her spirit and energy shall be greatly missed within the music community and beyond,” said Sobule’s booking agent, Craig Grossman.

Sobule is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, her nephews, and a number of cousins.

There will be a formal memorial celebrating her life and legacy later in the summer though no date has been announced.