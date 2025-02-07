The four men face federal charges in connection with the burglary.

Suspects in burglary at Joe Burrow's house posed with his stolen jewelry: Complaint

This image, included in a federal criminal complaint, was taken from the cell phone of one of the suspect's in the burglary at Joe Burrow's residence in December 2024.

This image, included in a federal criminal complaint, was taken from the cell phone of one of the suspect's in the burglary at Joe Burrow's residence in December 2024.

This image, included in a federal criminal complaint, was taken from the cell phone of one of the suspect's in the burglary at Joe Burrow's residence in December 2024.

This image, included in a federal criminal complaint, was taken from the cell phone of one of the suspect's in the burglary at Joe Burrow's residence in December 2024.

Four men charged with burglarizing the Ohio home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last year posed for pictures with some of the $300,000 worth of designer luggage, glasses, wrist watches and jewelry stolen from the residence, according to a newly unsealed federal criminal complaint.

An image taken from the cellphone of one of the suspects shows multiple items -- including wristwatches, jewelry and $10,000 in cash -- stolen from Burrow's home in Anderson Township in December 2024, according to the complaint.

This image, included in a federal criminal complaint, was taken from the cell phone of one of the suspect's in the burglary at Joe Burrow's residence in December 2024. Department of Justice

The photos were taken on Dec. 10, 2024, a day after Burrow's home in Anderson Township was broken into, according to the complaint.

An analysis of the suspect's phone "revealed multiple photographs that had been taken of items believed to be stolen from J.B.'s residence," according to the complaint.

Many of these photographs were deleted during a Jan. 10 traffic stop involving the suspects, according to the federal complaint.

A photo included in a federal criminal complaint shows items that the FBI says were stolen from Joe Burrow's residence in December 2024. Department of Justice

Authorities had tracked a cellphone number and license plate believed to be tied to the burglary to a hotel in Fairborn, Ohio, and surveilled the rented vehicle before pulling it over for a traffic violation, according to the complaint.

Two Husky automatic center punch tools -- which authorities said are used to break glass and enter houses -- along with an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat believed to have been stolen from Burrow's home were also found in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The four Chilean nationals showed fake identification but were later confirmed to be Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez and Sergio Cabello, according to the complaint.

They were arrested and have been charged with interstate transport of stolen goods and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Court records do not list any attorney information for the suspects.

Joe Burrow is seen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors in New Orleans, La., Feb. 6, 2025. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY via Reuters

Burrow was not home at the time of the burglary, which happened while he was playing in a Monday Night Football game in Dallas.

Burrow's friend, Olivia Ponton, arrived at the residence around 8 p.m. "and noticed that the living room and master bedroom looked unusually messy. She then observed that a master bedroom window on the back side of the residence had been broken," the complaint said.

Burrow had security personnel at the home but the men avoided them by entering through the woods, according to the complaint.

The FBI used surveillance images, cellphone tracking and other technology to identify the four Chilean nationals who were either in the country illegally or had overstayed their permissions, the complaint said.