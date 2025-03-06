Judge blocks Trump administration from freezing federal funding without congressional approval

President Donald Trump leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Mar. 4, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Mar. 4, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Mar. 4, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Mar. 4, 2025 in Washington.

A federal judge on Thursday issued a nationwide injunction blocking the Trump administration from freezing federal funding without going through Congress -- offering a scathing critique of what he said was the White House's attempt to disrupt the separation of powers.

The judge, U.S. District Judge John McConnell, had already issued a temporary order in January blocking the freeze. Thursday's injunction effectively finalized that order and will allow the Trump administration to appeal the ruling -- though they had already tried to do so and were denied.

The injunction prohibits the Trump administration from "reissuing, adopting, implementing, giving effect to, or reinstating under a different name" a short-lived directive issued by the Office of Management and Budget that froze billions in funds.

"The Executive's categorical freeze of appropriated and obligated funds fundamentally undermines the distinct constitutional roles of each branch of our government," McConnell wrote in Thursday's ruling. "The interaction of the three co-equal branches of government is an intricate, delicate, and sophisticated balance -- but it is crucial to our form of constitutional governance. Here, the Executive put itself above Congress."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.