Judges in Colorado, California to hear arguments over administration's deportation policies

Federal judges in Colorado and California are hearing arguments Monday over the Trump administration's deportation policies as government officials press to remove accused migrant gang members.

In Colorado, a federal judge will weigh arguments over a temporary order the judge issued that bars the Trump administration from removing any noncitizens from Colorado under the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process.

A federal judge in San Francisco will consider next steps after that judge last month put a temporary pause on the Trump administration’s plans to end legal protections and benefits for up to 350,000 Venezuelan migrants.

The hearing comes after an appeals court on Friday denied the Trump administration's effort to block that pause.

The Trump administration last month touched off a legal battle when it invoked the AEA to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a "hybrid criminal state" that is invading the United States.

Salvadoran prison guards escort alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gang recently deported by the U.S. government at the CECOT prison, in Tecoluca, El Salvador April 12, 2025. Secretaria de Prensa de la Presidencia via Reuters

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged that "many" of the men lack criminal records in the United States -- but said that "the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose" and "demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile."

The U.S. Supreme Court, in ruling over the weekend, blocked the AEA deportations of Venezuelan migrants being held in northern Texas after attorneys for the men said the accused gang members were about to be deported without due process.