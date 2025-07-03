Juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial pushes back on claim that celebrity influence played a role in verdict

The juror said the jury's decision was "based solely on the evidence presented."

A juror in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking out one day after the jury acquitted the music mogul of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering but convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The individual, who asked that their name not be used due to what they said were concerns about potential online abuse and cyber harassment, told ABC News that they found the idea that celebrity influence played a role in the verdict to be "highly insulting and belittling to the jury and the deliberation process."

The juror said they heard a legal pundit on Thursday imply that Combs' celebrity may have played a role in the verdict.

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts after he was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life, July 2, 2025, in Manhattan federal court in New York City. Elizabeth Williams/AP

"We spent over two days deliberating. Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated," said the juror.

"We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say," the juror concluded their statement.

Wednesday morning's split verdict capped over six weeks of testimony involving 34 witnesses, including associates of Combs and two alleged victims: Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

Combs was denied bail in a hearing on Wednesday afternoon and faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for each of the two guilty counts. His sentencing is tentatively set for October though the defense is pushing for an earlier sentencing date.