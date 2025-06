The "It Ends With Us" co-stars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.

Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by federal judge

Blake Lively in New York City, April 29, 2025 and Justin Baldoni in New York City, Aug. 8, 2024.

Blake Lively in New York City, April 29, 2025 and Justin Baldoni in New York City, Aug. 8, 2024.

Blake Lively in New York City, April 29, 2025 and Justin Baldoni in New York City, Aug. 8, 2024.

Blake Lively in New York City, April 29, 2025 and Justin Baldoni in New York City, Aug. 8, 2024.

Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.

The "It Ends With Us" co-stars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.