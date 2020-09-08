Juvenile arrested for allegedly stabbing 2 people at Jersey shore: Prosecutor Two stabbing victims were in serious but stable condition Tuesday.

A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people at a New Jersey beach on Labor Day, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The stabbing victims, both male, survived the attack at Point Pleasant Beach, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

They were in serious but stable condition Tuesday morning, Billhimer said.

The suspect, from Newark, New Jersey, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

"Our collaborative investigation revealed that this juvenile was responsible for both stabbings. We did have two individuals in custody last night, but only one of them is responsible for both stabbings," Billhimer said in a statement Tuesday.

"Everyone involved from the moment this heinous crime occurred really went above and beyond," Billhimer continued. "The Jenkinson’s Lifeguards, Jenkinson’s management and security staff and the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, collectively, are the reason these two young men are still alive and we have the right person in custody."

The juvenile is being detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, prosecutors said.