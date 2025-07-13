2 dead, officer injured in Kentucky shooting; suspect shot and killed

The suspect fled to a church where he killed two women, officials said.

Two women were shot and killed at a Kentucky church by a suspect who fled there after allegedly shooting a state trooper elsewhere, according to officials.

A suspect allegedly shot a Kentucky State Police trooper near the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, KY, and then fled to a church, where the suspect shot four people before police shot and killed the suspect, officials said at a Lexington Police Department press conference late Sunday afternoon.

Two of the churchgoers, both women, were killed, officials said. The other two victims, both male, were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition while the other is stable, according to officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Sunday when a suspect "shot a trooper and then fled the scene," Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The suspect shot the trooper on Terminal Drive, adjacent to the Blue Grass Airport, then fled to the Richmond Road Baptist church, according to the Lexington Police Department.

State troopers and Lexington Police Department officers "were able to secure the suspect" at the church, Kentucky State Police said. Both agencies said that the suspect is dead. While it's unclear how the suspect died, the Lexington Police Department said in their statement that "the shooting on Old Richmond Road is also an officer-involved shooting."

Police further confirmed there are "multiple victims" at the church who are receiving care from paramedics on the scene. The trooper wounded in the shooting is also receiving medical attention, according to the agencies, with the Lexington Police Department statement saying that the trooper "is in stable condition."

Lexington police said in an earlier statement that officers had "temporarily closed some roads nearby" the incident and that authorities will "remain in the area until the investigation is complete."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that he is "aware of the series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church."

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let's give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and the Kentucky State Police," Beshear said in a post on X.

Police said they will provide more information on the incident "as it becomes available."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.