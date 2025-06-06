'I have killed for you': Husband's words crack nearly decade-old murder of missing nurse's aide

Bonnie Woodward is seen in this undated family photo.

A husband's chilling words to his wife -- "I have killed for you" -- finally cracked a cold case murder that had haunted an Illinois town for nearly a decade.

Bonnie Woodward, a 47-year-old mother of four, vanished from her workplace parking lot in Alton, Illinois, on June 25, 2010.

Bonnie Woodward is seen in this undated family photo. Courtesy Rachel Lee

A nurse's aide at Eunice Smith Nursing Home for 25 years, Woodward was last seen talking to a man after her shift. Witnesses described him as a white male with salt-and-pepper hair, driving a silver or gray Chevy Malibu.

Her red Chevy Avalanche was found abandoned with windows rolled down -- a detail that immediately alarmed her family.

"She loved that truck. She worked really hard to get that truck. She absolutely wouldn't have just left it," her niece Rachel Lee told "20/20."

Rachel Lee describes memories of her aunt, Bonnie Woodward, in a "20/20" interview with ABC News' Juju Chang. ABC News

The disappearance was particularly suspicious given that Woodward's 17-year-old stepdaughter, Heather, had recently run away from home. Eight days after Woodward vanished, Heather suddenly appeared at a local library, revealing she had been staying with a family from her church, the Carrolls.

The investigation's first break came when Roger Carroll's fingerprints were found on Woodward's truck. Even though he and his car matched witnesses' descriptions of the man Woodward was seen talking to the day she vanished, he denied the evidence.

"Then I've been framed," Carroll told detectives. "There's no way that my fingerprints are on that car door."

Prosecutors determined there was not enough evidence to charge Carroll based on fingerprints alone.

The case went cold until March 2018, when Carroll's wife Monica fled their home after an alleged domestic assault.

Detective Mike O'Neill, with the Alton Police Department, speaks with ABC News' Juju Chang in the parking lot where investigators found Bonnie Woodward's red truck abandoned with windows rolled down. ABC News

While recounting the alleged violent incident to police, Monica told them that Carroll said, "I have killed for you."

When police searched for him afterward, they found him in the woods, having attempted suicide by insulin injection.

Carroll was arrested and charged with Woodward's murder and domestic abuse of Monica.

The case broke wide open when Roger and Monica's son Nathan, then 24, was called to testify before a grand jury. With immunity granted, Nathan detailed what he said happened to Woodward eight years earlier.

He told prosecutors that his father made him leave their family vacation early, while his mother stayed behind, and drive to the nursing home where Woodward worked. Later that day, while eating lunch at home, Nathan said he heard eight or nine gunshots. When he walked outside, he said he saw feet wearing tennis shoes and tan scrubs.

In 2018, Nathan Carroll led investigators to key locations on the Carroll property related to the 2010 murder of Bonnie Woodward. Alton Police Department

What he said happened next was even more disturbing -- Nathan testified that his father had him help maintain a blaze in their backyard to burn Woodward’s body.

"They start a massive fire," Jennifer Mudge, the special prosecutor on the case, said. "It had to be stoked all night, all day, all night, every couple of hours, and Roger had Nathan help him do that."

Nathan led investigators to three key locations on the Carroll property: where he said Woodward was shot, where he claimed her body was burned and the creek where he said her ashes were dumped. Police found 27 pieces of what they believed to be bone fragments although later tests could not determine if they were Woodward’s remains.

Nathan also testified that his father described Woodward as "a bad person" and that she was mean, aggressive and abusive to her stepdaughter Heather. Heather told police she did not know anything about her stepmother’s disappearance and murder.

Despite not having a body, prosecutors secured a conviction in Woodward's case on March 16, 2020. Carroll was sentenced to 65 years in prison -- 40 years for first-degree murder, plus 25 years for using a firearm. The domestic abuse charge was dropped by prosecutors.

Carroll is appealing his conviction. The Illinois Supreme Court granted permission for the appeal, which is likely to be argued this fall.

Roger Carroll is seen in this March 2018 police photo. Alton Police Department

"When I heard the jury found him guilty, that was the blessing to my ears to hear," Gary Wilmurth Sr., Woodward's boyfriend, told "20/20." "Roger Carroll robbed her kids, her grandkids, friends, family. But we won't never forget her, and we won't forget him."

For Mudge, the verdict carried a deeper meaning.

"Bonnie, finally, she could be at rest," she told "20/20." "I don't believe in the word closure. It doesn't exist in my mind. But Bonnie can now rest peacefully."

