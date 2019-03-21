At least three people were killed in New Orleans on Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into a beauty salon, engulfing the car and building in flames, authorities said.

The crash occurred a short time after police began pursuing a vehicle that matched the description of one reported stolen. The car in question sped away and managed to evade police.

Officers then saw smoke billowing in the distance, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department.

(New Orleans Fire Department) Three people died after a stolen car crashed into a hair salon in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

A vehicle had smashed into a beauty salon at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South White Street, sparking the fire.

Officers on scene were able to help a woman and two children escape from the burning structure. The three were transported to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.

Crews from the New Orleans Fire Department pulled a woman from the second story of the building, but she died on the way to the hospital.

Two individuals believed to have been inside the crashed vehicle also died, police said.