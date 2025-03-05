LA County, 2 cities suing SoCal Edison over Eaton Fire

An aerial view of homes which burned in the Eaton Fire near one home which survived on Jan. 21, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

Los Angeles County and the cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre have all filed lawsuits against Southern California Edison over damages due to the Eaton Fire.

The Los Angeles County's lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, alleges the utility company's equipment caused the devastating blaze, which ignited on Jan. 7 and resulted in the deaths of 17 people and the destruction of thousands of structures.

The Los Angeles County's complaint estimates the costs and damages from the Eaton Fire to be at least hundreds of millions of dollars, including damage to county infrastructure, parks and roads, as well as cleanup and recovery efforts.

An aerial view of homes which burned in the Eaton Fire near one home which survived on Jan. 21, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images, FILE

"We are committed to seeking justice for the Altadena community and the taxpayers of Los Angeles County,” Los Angeles County counsel Dawyn Harrison, who filed the county's lawsuit, said in a statement.

The cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre also filed similar lawsuits on Wednesday against Southern California Edison for damages from the Eaton Fire, officials said.

“The destruction of public facilities essential to Pasadena’s operations requires significant investment to restore and rebuild,” Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian said in a statement. “While our restoration efforts continue, we have a responsibility to pursue appropriate compensation for the costs of rebuilding the public infrastructure our community relies upon.”

Pasadena's complaint is seeking to cover damages from the fire as well as "subsequent costs of managing post-fire environmental hazards, emergency response, and infrastructure restoration," the city said in a press release.

A firefighter sprays water on a house to protect it from the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. Nick Ut/Getty Images, FILE

The Los Angeles County complaint alleges the fire started under the transmission lines in Eaton Canyon, based on witnesses and photo and video evidence.

"After the fire started, SCE informed the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that a 'fault' occurred on its transmission line around the time the fire started," the county said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.

Pasadena's lawsuit also cites the utility's reports to the CPUC on the fault as well as video footage and photographs taken shortly after after 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the Eaton Canyon that "show fire emerging from the base of transmission towers designed, owned, and operated by EDISON," including a photograph taken just moments after the reported ignition.

The National Weather Service had warned of the potential for extreme fire weather in Los Angeles County in the days before the Eaton Fire started. "Despite these repeated warnings, EDISON failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment in and around the area of the Eaton Canyon," the lawsuit claims.

In its complaint, Sierra Madre similarly referenced Southern California Edison's disclosure that a "fault" was detected on its transmission circuit coinciding with the Eaton Fire's ignition time and location, along with video and photo evidence of the flames near the base of Edison transmission towers in the Eaton Canyon moments after electrical anomalies were recorded, according to the city's press release announcing the lawsuit.

"What makes this disaster particularly troubling is its preventability," Sierra Madre Mayor Robert Parkhurst said in a statement. "The documented weather warnings provided Edison with ample notice of the dangerous conditions developing in our community."

The city of Sierra Madre is seeking to cover damage to public lands, trail systems, roads and water systems caused by the Eaton Fire, including "severe ecological harm to the Sierra Madre Historical Wilderness Area," the city said.

The complaint is also seeking compensation for the restoration of natural resources and "funds to address heightened flood and debris flow risks resulting from the fire's destruction of hillside vegetation," the city said.

The lawsuits join those previously filed against Southern California Edison by homeowners and renters who lost their houses in the Eaton Fire.

The Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres before being contained after 24 days. The cause remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

The fire ignited the same day as the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County, which burned 23,707 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and killed 12 people. The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.

ABC News' Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.