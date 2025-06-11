One arrest was in downtown LA. The other was in the south LA city of Paramount.

LA protests lead to federal charges for 2 men accused of throwing Molotov cocktails

Two men are being charged by the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles for possession of an unregistered destructive device for their roles in the Los Angeles protest violence.

Two men are being charged by the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles for possession of an unregistered destructive device for their alleged roles in the LA protest violence, federal prosecutors will announce Wednesday.

Emiliano Galvez and Wrackkie Quiogue are both accused of trying to throw Molotov cocktails at police, according to federal prosecutors.

When the LAPD approached Quiogue -- who officials said was armed with a Molotov cocktail at Sunday's protest in downtown LA -- he allegedly "threw the Molotov cocktail into the air and attempted to flee," the complaint said. The confrontation was caught on officer body camera.

LAPD officers subdued Quiogue and arrested him, prosecutors said.

Quiogue’s device was described as a clear bottle with a yellow rag sticking out of it; he also had a lighter, the complaint said.

Galvez is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail over a wall toward LA sheriff's deputies who were "engaging in crowd control activities" during a protest in Paramount, a city in south LA County , on Saturday, federal prosecutors said.

Home surveillance video showed Galvez allegedly throwing an object lit on fire over the wall, the complaint said.

Galvez was arrested after a foot chase, officials said.

A detective recovered a burnt wick or fuse from the area, the complaint said.

The protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to grip LA; Mayor Karen Bass issued an overnight curfew for about 1 square mile of downtown.

The protests have also spread to other cities including New York City, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston and Austin, Texas.