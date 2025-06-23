7 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe: Authorities

Waves were reported to be as high as 8 feet, the Coast Guard said.

Seven people are dead and one remains missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California over the weekend due to a large swell, authorities said.

The vessel capsized near D.L. Bliss State Park Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Ten people went into the water, it said.

The U.S. Coast Guard released this photo of a capsized boat in Lake Tahoe on June 21, 2025. Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith/USCG

Two people were rescued and brought to a local hospital, according to the Coast Guard.

Six others were reported dead and two missing in the wake of the incident, authorities said. On Sunday evening, one of the missing boaters was found dead, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

One person remains missing, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with dive teams from the El Dorado County, Washoe County and San Joaquin County sheriff's offices.

The identifications of the victims have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications.

The 10 boaters were aboard a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel. When it capsized, winds were reported to be upward of 30 knots and waves reached 6 to 8 feet, the Coast Guard said.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said multiple other people were rescued on Lake Tahoe throughout the day Saturday, including those paddleboarding and on a vessel in distress.

Balaam said he was "devastated" by the deadly capsizing while warning others about the conditions on the lake, which can "change in an instant."

"The weather on Lake Tahoe can be unpredictable and it's vital to be prepared," he said in a statement.

The Coast Guard also stressed preparedness in the wake of the deadly incident.

"The Coast Guard urges all mariners, experienced or not, to always wear a life jacket, check the weather conditions before heading out on the water, file a float plan, and carry a working VHF radio to call for assistance," the Coast Guard said in a statement.