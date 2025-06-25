The suspect, Michael Brown, also charged partygoers an entry fee, police said.

Landscaper arrested for throwing 'large, unauthorized' house party while homeowners were away: Sheriff

A North Carolina landscaper was arrested for throwing a "large, unauthorized" house party while the homeowners were away, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Brown, 37, was arrested Saturday after he "took it upon himself to invite several hundred people" to a home where he had previously been hired for lawn maintenance, the sheriff's office announced on Monday.

Brown also allegedly charged each partygoer an entry fee "that he then pocketed," officials said.

Deputies were called to the home after receiving several noise complaints and traffic hazard reports, officials said.

Once on the scene, officials said they spoke to Brown who "initially presented the home as being his own." After being further questioned by authorities, he then said the home belonged to his grandparents, but later admitted he was "the lawn guy and had no relation to the homeowners whatsoever," the sheriff's office said.

Due to the "vast crowd of people at the home," a large number of enforcement officers were present to clear the property, officials said. Many of the partygoers left the area "recklessly in their cars, which led to numerous traffic stops," officials said.

Once the property was cleared, deputies found "assorted property damage" and arrested Brown for "the criminal offenses he had committed," officials said.

Brown was taken to the Union County Detention Center and charged with breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to real property and obtaining property by false pretenses, the sheriff's office said.

He was "specifically told he was a guest at our Detention Center, not a resident, and ordered not to throw any parties in our phone cell while trying to secure a bonding company," the sheriff's office said.

In this screen grab from a video, Michael Brown speaks during an interview. WSOC

Brown was released from prison on a bond of $10,000 on Sunday, according to court records.

In an interview with Charlotte, North Carolina, ABC affiliate WSOC, Brown disputed the charges and claimed the party was a graduation celebration for his son and his son's friends. He also remains confident that the owners will still request his work for their lawn care.

"I'm just waiting for them to come home, just so I can continue to build my relationship and we can move forward," Brown told WSOC.

He also denied that any alcohol was served to a minor and told WSOC he plans to host another house party.