"The shooting did not occur inside a casino," police said.

Las Vegas police respond to shooting on Strip

Emergency vehicles respond on June 8, 2025, to a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police in Las Vegas said they were responding late Sunday to a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

"We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard," the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said on social media. "The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.