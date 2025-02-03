Live

DC plane crash live updates: Salvage operations begin today

All 67 people on board the plane and the helicopter were killed.

ByEmily Shapiro
Last Updated: February 3, 2025, 8:36 AM EST

Hundreds of families are in mourning after an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, with both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

No one survived.

Sixty-four people were on board the plane, which departed from Wichita, Kansas. Three soldiers were on the helicopter.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing.
36 minutes ago

What we know about the victims

Young figure skaters and an engaged American Airlines pilot are among the 67 people killed in the Wednesday night crash.

Here’s what we know about the victims.

37 minutes ago

Major salvage operation begins today

Lifting operations are expected to begin today to remove wreckage from the American Airlines plane out of the Potomac River. The process will take three days, according to the U.S. Army Corps.

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

After the jet is recovered, crews will shift to recover the Black Hawk helicopter and associated wreckage, officials said Sunday.

Investigators expect to find more remains after they recover the fuselage.

A crane moves in to place on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on Feb. 02, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Fifty-five victims have been positively identified so far.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said he believes everyone will be recovered.

Related Topics