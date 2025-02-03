DC plane crash live updates: Salvage operations begin today

All 67 people on board the plane and the helicopter were killed.

Hundreds of families are in mourning after an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, with both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

No one survived.

Sixty-four people were on board the plane, which departed from Wichita, Kansas. Three soldiers were on the helicopter.