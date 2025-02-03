DC plane crash live updates: Salvage operations begin today

What we know about the victims
Young figure skaters and an engaged American Airlines pilot are among the 67 people killed in the Wednesday night crash.
Here’s what we know about the victims.
All 67 people on board the plane and the helicopter were killed.
Hundreds of families are in mourning after an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, with both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
No one survived.
Sixty-four people were on board the plane, which departed from Wichita, Kansas. Three soldiers were on the helicopter.
Lifting operations are expected to begin today to remove wreckage from the American Airlines plane out of the Potomac River. The process will take three days, according to the U.S. Army Corps.
After the jet is recovered, crews will shift to recover the Black Hawk helicopter and associated wreckage, officials said Sunday.
Investigators expect to find more remains after they recover the fuselage.
Fifty-five victims have been positively identified so far.
D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said he believes everyone will be recovered.