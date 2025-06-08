Live

LA immigration protests live updates: Trump deploys 2,000 National Guard members

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the move "purposefully inflammatory."

ByJack Moore and Riley Hoffman
Last Updated: June 7, 2025, 11:07 PM EDT

The Trump administration is deploying the California National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles that begin Friday evening over immigration enforcement operations that have resulted in some clashes between demonstrators and authorities, the White House said in a statement.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum "deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness" in California as demonstrations opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue in the state, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Saturday evening.

Earlier Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the federal government was moving to "take over the California National Guard," calling the move "purposefully inflammatory" and saying it will "only escalate tensions."

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing.
Jun 07, 2025, 11:23 PM EDT

LA mayor calls reports of unrest outside the city 'deeply concerning'

LA Mayor Karen Bass, who condemned the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions on Friday as stoking fear, called reports of unrest Saturday outside the city limits disturbing.

A car burns in flames following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, Calif., June 7, 2025.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

"This is a difficult time for our city," Bass said in a statement on X. "As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County. Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount, are deeply concerning. We’ve been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward. Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable."

Jun 07, 2025, 11:16 PM EDT

LAPD says protests within city limits Saturday remained peaceful

In contrast to the clashes seen in the cities of Paramount and Compton, demonstrations in the city of Los Angeles against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations "remained peaceful," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

"While today’s events concluded without incident, the LAPD remains fully prepared to respond swiftly and appropriately to any potential acts of civil unrest. Our commitment to safeguarding the rights, safety, and well-being of all Angelenos continues—day and night."

Jun 07, 2025, 11:07 PM EDT

Hegseth says National Guard being mobilized immediately, active-duty Marines on 'high alert'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Defense Department is "mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles."

Hegseth said if violence continues, "active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert."

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies stand guard, during a standoff by protesters and law enforcement following multiple detentions by ICE, in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, Calif., June 7, 2025.
Barbara Davidson/Reuters

Jun 07, 2025, 11:07 PM EDT

Trump memo deploying National Guard calls LA protests a 'rebellion'

The memo that President Donald Trump signed Saturday night directing the National Guard to California said that the current protests "constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States."

Trump utilized his authority under "10 U.S.C. 12406 to temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel," according to the memo.

The presidential memorandum also said that the 2,000 service members could be deployed for 60 days or "at the discretion" of the defense secretary.

Protesters stand on a car destroyed during a standoff between police and protesters following multiple detentions by ICE, in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, Calif., June 7, 2025.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

The memo adds that the secretary of defense "may employ any other members of the regular Armed Forces as necessary to augment and support the protection of Federal functions and property in any number determined appropriate in his discretion."

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

Sponsored Content by Taboola