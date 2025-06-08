LA immigration protests live updates: Trump deploys 2,000 National Guard members

LA mayor calls reports of unrest outside the city 'deeply concerning'
LA Mayor Karen Bass, who condemned the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions on Friday as stoking fear, called reports of unrest Saturday outside the city limits disturbing.
"This is a difficult time for our city," Bass said in a statement on X. "As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County. Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount, are deeply concerning. We’ve been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward. Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable."