Protests live updates: Texas Capitol evacuated due to threat against lawmakers, DPS says

The curfew in a part of downtown Los Angeles will remain in effect Saturday night as multiple protests are expected in the city, LA Mayor Bass said.

"Hundreds of additional personnel are mobilized and proactively positioned to keep people safe and to protect property,” she said.

She said Friday’s protests were peaceful with very few arrests.

"We have zero tolerance for anyone who damages property or puts officers or people at risk," Bass stressed, pleading, "Please, please do not give the administration an excuse to intervene. Let's make sure we show the world the best of Los Angeles, and our country."

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell added, "If you're here in Los Angeles today to make your voice heard through peaceful demonstrations, we are here to protect you. But if you come with the intent to commit crime, damage property or harm others, including our officers, you will be arrested. ... We're asking everyone who plans to participate in today's events to do so peacefully and respectfully."

Since June 7, the LAPD said it's made 523 arrests related to protest activity.

LAPD officers on horseback clash with protesters gathered near Los Angeles City Hall to protest against federal immigration operations on June 11, 2025. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

-ABC News’ Amanda Morris