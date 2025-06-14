Protests live updates: Texas Capitol evacuated due to threat against lawmakers, DPS says

Protestors climb on top of military tank
Protestors wearing shirts reading "make out not war" climbed on top of a military vehicle ahead of the Army parade.
Thousands of "No Kings Day" protests are expected across the U.S. on Saturday.
Saturday marks the first full day of Marines on duty in Los Angeles, one week after protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids ignited in LA and spread to other cities across the U.S., including New York City, San Francisco, Boston, and Austin, Texas.
Meanwhile, thousands of "No Kings Day" protests are set to be held across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C.
Protestors wearing shirts reading "make out not war" climbed on top of a military vehicle ahead of the Army parade.
In Texas, the state capitol and capitol grounds were evacuated Saturday afternoon because of a "credible threat against state lawmakers planning to attend" the No Kings protest there, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Thousands of "No Kings Day" protests are set to be held across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C.
Fliers reading "No Kings" were found in the car of the suspected gunman who is wanted for killing a Minnesota state lawmaker and wounding a second state lawmaker near Minneapolis early Saturday.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz warned that Minnesotans should not attend any political rallies in the state until the gunman who killed a state lawmaker and wounded another lawmaker early Saturday is caught.
Fliers reading "No Kings" were found in the suspect's car, authorities said. Thousands of "No Kings Day" protests are set to be held across the U.S. on Saturday to protest Trump's administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C.
No Kings events have now been canceled across Minnesota on Saturday.
The curfew in a part of downtown Los Angeles will remain in effect Saturday night as multiple protests are expected in the city, LA Mayor Bass said.
"Hundreds of additional personnel are mobilized and proactively positioned to keep people safe and to protect property,” she said.
She said Friday’s protests were peaceful with very few arrests.
"We have zero tolerance for anyone who damages property or puts officers or people at risk," Bass stressed, pleading, "Please, please do not give the administration an excuse to intervene. Let's make sure we show the world the best of Los Angeles, and our country."
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell added, "If you're here in Los Angeles today to make your voice heard through peaceful demonstrations, we are here to protect you. But if you come with the intent to commit crime, damage property or harm others, including our officers, you will be arrested. ... We're asking everyone who plans to participate in today's events to do so peacefully and respectfully."
Since June 7, the LAPD said it's made 523 arrests related to protest activity.
-ABC News’ Amanda Morris