Protests live updates: Marines on duty in Los Angeles 1 week into city's protests

A Marine stands guard at one of the entrances to the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, June 13, 2025.

A Marine stands guard at one of the entrances to the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, June 13, 2025.

A Marine stands guard at one of the entrances to the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, June 13, 2025.

A Marine stands guard at one of the entrances to the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, June 13, 2025.

Saturday marks the first full day of Marines on duty in Los Angeles, one week after protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids ignited in LA and spread to other cities across the U.S., including New York City, San Francisco, Boston, and Austin, Texas.

President Donald Trump deployed about 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to LA this week, against the wishes of LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A federal appeals court Thursday delayed an order requiring the Trump administration to return control of the National Guard to Newsom, dealing the administration a temporary reprieve to what would have been a major reversal of its policy on the protests.