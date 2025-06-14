Live

Protests live updates: Marines on duty in Los Angeles 1 week into city's protests

The protests against ICE raids ignited in Los Angeles on June 6.

Last Updated: June 14, 2025, 6:01 AM EDT

Saturday marks the first full day of Marines on duty in Los Angeles, one week after protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids ignited in LA and spread to other cities across the U.S., including New York City, San Francisco, Boston, and Austin, Texas.

President Donald Trump deployed about 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to LA this week, against the wishes of LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A federal appeals court Thursday delayed an order requiring the Trump administration to return control of the National Guard to Newsom, dealing the administration a temporary reprieve to what would have been a major reversal of its policy on the protests.

43 minutes ago

Trump has made a number of claims about the LA protests. Here is the context.

President Donald Trump has painted a bleak picture of Los Angeles since protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids broke out over the weekend.

He has repeatedly said that the city was going to burn without the intervention of the military and that there were paid "insurrectionists" and "criminal invaders" seizing the city, which had devolved into "anarchy."

Local leaders, however, present a more complex picture of the scene on the ground.

43 minutes ago

Marines guard federal building in LA

Marines began their deployment in Los Angeles on Friday, with some spotted guarding the Wilshire Federal Building.

A Marine stands guard at one of the entrances to the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, June 13, 2025.
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

Marines stand guard outside the Wilshire Federal Building after they were deployed to Los Angeles, June 13, 2025.
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

44 minutes ago

What to know about 'No Kings Day' protests across US to counter Trump's military parade

Thousands of "No Kings Day" protests are set to be held throughout the U.S. and abroad on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to counterprogram the military parade.

Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of progressive organizing group Indivisible, told ABC News on Thursday there are now more than 2,000 events planned "just about everywhere, everywhere but downtown D.C. -- intentionally so."

According to Levin, the organizers did not want to give Trump a rationale to retaliate against peaceful protests in D.C. or to say that the protesters were protesting the military.

