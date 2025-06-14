Protests live updates: Marines on duty in Los Angeles 1 week into city's protests

Trump has made a number of claims about the LA protests. Here is the context.
President Donald Trump has painted a bleak picture of Los Angeles since protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids broke out over the weekend.
He has repeatedly said that the city was going to burn without the intervention of the military and that there were paid "insurrectionists" and "criminal invaders" seizing the city, which had devolved into "anarchy."
Local leaders, however, present a more complex picture of the scene on the ground.
