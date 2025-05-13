Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Cassie Ventura takes the stand

Prosecution calls Cassie Ventura to testify against ex-boyfriend Sean Combs
Cassie Ventura took the witness stand Tuesday to testify against her ex-boyfriend, Sean Combs, at his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.
“The government calls Cassandra Ventura,” prosecutor Emily Johnson said.
Ventura, 38, who is pregnant, entered court in a tight-fitting brown dress.
Federal prosecutors said Combs used lies, drugs, threats and violence to force and coerce Ventura into having sexual encounters with male prostitutes.
This is the first time Ventura and Combs are seeing one another in person since their 2018 split, the defense said yesterday.
Defense attorney Teny Geragos said during opening statements that Ventura broke off her relationship with Combs after she heard him call Kim Porter his soulmate at Porter’s funeral.
“When Combs publicly said Kim Porter was his soulmate to all the people around him who were there, for the first time maybe ever, Cassie realized all the things she would not be,” Geragos said.