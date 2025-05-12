Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Opening arguments set to begin Monday

Opening arguments are set to get underway Monday in the highly anticipated trial for hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs, 55, who helped shape the rap and R &B industry in the 1990s and 2000s by developing artists like the Notorious B.I.G., Usher and Mary J. Blige, has been accused of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy as part of a blockbuster federal indictment originally filed in September 2024. He later faced two more superseding indictments. Combs pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that "abused, threatened and coerced women" into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes, which he called "freak offs," and then threatened them into silence. He has said all the sex was consensual, with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, saying he was simply part of the swinger lifestyle.