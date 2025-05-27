Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Capricorn Clark testifies Diddy kicked Cassie Ventura over Kid Cudi

Former Sean Combs assistant Capricorn Clark testified about a time when she said Sean Combs was in the kitchen of a house he rented in Los Angeles, along with actress Lauren London and Combs' private chef at the time, Jourdan Cha'Taun.

“He was discussing with us why we didn’t have a man like him,” Clark testified Combs told them. “He said, ‘Let me show you something.’”

He then called for Cassie Ventura, Clark told the court.

“He called Cassie over and he asked her to sit down, stand up, turn around, turn the other way, walk over there, grab that, hand me that, walk back, turn around, go back in the other room,” Clark testified. “He said, ‘Did you see that? You b------ won’t do that. That’s why you don’t have a man.’ To which we said, you’re m------------ right.”

Clark also testified about a time in Combs’ Miami Beach home in 2008 when, exasperated after a long night, she told the court that she exclaimed, “I hate it here.”

Combs then “charged” at her, Clark testified.

“He ran toward me with his hands open and pushed me, my shoulders, started pushing me back,” Clark testified, demonstrating the movement for the jury.

Clark alleged in her testimony that Combs pushed her 25 to 30 yards through the house and outside while allegedly telling her, “If you hate it here get the f--- out of my house.”

Combs’ then-bodyguard, identified by Clark in earlier testimony as Uncle Paulie, intervened, Clark told the court, saying he "told Puff to stop and he told me to go pack my things,”

Clark told the court that she left her employment with Combs after that because the alleged shoving incident “was crossing my boundary.”

Clark further testified that she returned to work for Combs in 2011. At the same time, she told the court, she was creative director for Cassie Ventura, was who was seeing Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, at the time. Clark testified that she brought Ventura to Best Buy to purchase a burner phone to communicate with Kid Cudi.

Clark told the court that on the morning of Dec. 22, 2011, she “heard a loud banging" at her door sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. and saw “a very upset Puff.”

Clark testified that she opened the door and saw Combs dressed in a “white button-down shirt, button-down sweater, business slacks, grey slacks and nice shoes.” The pants were split “from knee to knee through the crotch so I could see his underwear,” Clark told the court.

Combs also had a gun in his hand, Clark testified.

“Did he enter your apartment holding a gun?” prosecutor Mitzi Steiner asked.

“Yes,” Clark replied. “He said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ He said, ‘Who is Scott?’ I said, ‘I don’t know Scott.’ He said, ‘Kid Cudi,’” Clark testified.

“He said, ‘Get dressed we’re going to go kill" Mescudi, Clark told the court.

Clark testified that when she protested, Combs allegedly told her, “I don’t give a f--- what you want to do, go get dressed.”

Clark testified that she was made to get into a Cadillac Escalade with Combs and a bodyguard, whom she said was named Ruben, and the three of them allegedly drove to Kid Cudi’s house. Combs and Ruben allegedly went inside the home while Clark waited in the car, according to her testimony.

“They gained access to the main door of the actual property,” Clark testified.

“I called Cassie,” Clark further testified, adding that she recalled telling Ventura, “Cassie, what the f---?”