Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Capricorn Clark testifies Diddy kicked Cassie Ventura over Kid Cudi

The hip-hop mogul is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

ByAaron Katersky and Mason Leib
Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 2:50 PM EDT

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

This is week three of testimony in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

May 19, 9:23 am

Sean Combs trial underway

The highly anticipated trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is underway. Combs has been accused of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy as part of a blockbuster federal indictment originally filed in September 2024. He later faced two additional superseding indictments. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that "abused, threatened and coerced women" into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes, which he called "freak offs," and then threatened them into silence. Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn't engaged in trafficking.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Combs was simply part of the swinger lifestyle and that he "vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY" and "looks forward to his day in court."

15 minutes ago

Capricorn Clark continues testimony; prosecutors say case running ahead of schedule

Before the defense resumed their cross-examination of former Sean Combs assistant Capricorn Clark, federal prosecutors said outside of the jury's presence that their case is running ahead of schedule and could be finished in a total of five weeks, rather than the six weeks they previously said they may require.

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks with his legal team before court begins for the day at Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, May 27, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.
Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Once cross examination resumed, Clark compared Cassie Ventura's talent to that of music legends Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey in her testimony, telling the court that Ventura's talent fell short of that level.

When Ventura performed live it “wasn’t the greatest,” Clark testified under cross-examination.

The defense has asserted that Combs' alleged coercive control over Ventura didn't deprive her of career opportunities, as prosecutors have alleged.

“She got top-tier talent to support her to become a star,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked Clark, who agreed.

“Were there other artists in Bad Boy who were getting less attention and support than she got?” Agnifilo asked, referring to Comb's record label, Bad Boy Records.

“She got a considerable amount of support. That was the early days,” Clark responded. “The lion’s share of Bad Boy was on Cassie at that time.”

Clark told the court that In 2012, for the single “King of Hearts,” she had Ventura dye her hair bright yellow. The jury was shown a photo of Ventura with the hairstyle.

“She had the shaved head before,” Clark testified. “I wanted to depart from that. I wanted something edgier, bolder.”

Agnifilo asked, “You wouldn’t do this against her will would you?”

"No," Clark replied.

2 hours and 7 minutes ago

Defense questions Clark about working relationship with Combs: 'I had the biggest crush on you'

During a cross-examination that hopped from time period to time period, Capricorn Clark testified that she didn't know the connection between Sean Combs and the large man she told the court earlier today repeatedly administered lie detector tests to her on suspicion that she stole jewelry loaned to Combs.

“You don’t know what relationship he has to Mr. Combs?” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked. Clark responded that she did not know.

Clark broke down again on the witness stand while she testified about a working relationship with Combs that she compared to business school for someone like her who did not finish college.

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches as his former assistant Capricorn Clark is cross examined by defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo at Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, May 27, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.
Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

“Separate from all this stuff, I did learn a lot from Puff,” Clark testified, her voice quaking. “I worked for him in varying roles over a long period of time."

Agnifilo asked, “He let you know you were talented, hardworking and effective?”

"True," Clark responded.

Agnifilo introduced a text message that Clark sent to Combs in June 2021 in which she told him “I had the biggest crush on you.” Clark testified that she had no memory of sending the message but conceded that she liked Combs “as a friend.”

“You also respected him?” Agnifilo asked.

“Yeah,” Clark replied.

A month after federal agents raided Combs’ two homes as part of their criminal investigation, Clark floated the idea of returning to work as Combs’ chief of staff, the defense stated.

“You wanted to come back and work with Mr. Combs as his chief of staff?” Agnifilo asked.

“We discussed it, yes,” Clark replied.

“What you said was, ‘You were always able to take care of him,’” Agnifilo said.

The court is now in a lunch break, after which cross-examination will continue.

2 hours and 53 minutes ago

Capricorn Clark tells court Combs allegedly kicked Cassie Ventura upon discovering her relationship with Kid Cudi

Former Sean Combs assistant Capricorn Clark testified that while she was on the phone with Cassie Ventura, which was while Sean Combs had allegedly broken into Scott Mescudi's house, she heard Mescudi in the background say, “He’s in my house?"

Clark testified that she told Ventura, “Cassie, stop him. He’s going to get himself killed,” referring to Mescudi.

Clark told the court that Combs ordered her to fetch Ventura. “He told me to tell Cassie that he has me and he’s not going to let me go until I come get her,” Clark testified.

Clark further testified that she and Ruben, one of Combs’ bodyguards, were sent to pick up Ventura to allegedly get her to convince Mescudi not to tell police that Combs was involved in the alleged break-in at his house.

“If you don’t convince him, I’m going to kill all you m------------,” Clark testified Combs told her.

Clark testified that she returned to Combs’ house with Ventura. “Puff [was] standing there in a robe and his underwear and he immediately began kicking Cassie,” she told the court.

Clark told the court that Combs allegedly kicked Ventura repeatedly, and that with “each kick she would crouch into more and more a fetal position” until Ventura was all the way to the street. “Every time she got kicked, she moved back” and remained in a “full fetal position,” Clark testified.

Asked why she didn't intervene, Clark responded that Combs allegedly told her that “If I jump in, he was going to f--- me up, too.”

Clark took off her glasses and rubbed her eyes with a tissue as she testified, her voice breaking with emotion, about calling Regina Ventura, Cassie Ventura's mother, and telling her that Combs was allegedly “beating the s--- out of your daughter. Please help her. I can’t call the police, but you can.”

The next day, Dec. 23, 2011, is when Ventura previously testified that she sent Clark and her mother the email about Combs threatening to release two sex tapes that the jury was previously shown.

Clark testified that she was fired by Combs in August 2012, and that she returned in 2016 to work as Cassie Ventura’s creative director. She told the court that everything from “soup to nuts” required approval from Combs. She also testified that she noticed an increase in Ventura’s drug use.

Clark told the court that left Combs' employ in 2018, which she added was the last time she communicated with Ventura.

The prosecution’s direct examination of Clark is over. Court is taking a break before cross-examination.

3 hours and 44 minutes ago

Combs' ex-assistant testifies Combs threatened 'to kill' Kid Cudi

Former Sean Combs assistant Capricorn Clark testified about a time when she said Sean Combs was in the kitchen of a house he rented in Los Angeles, along with actress Lauren London and Combs' private chef at the time, Jourdan Cha'Taun.

“He was discussing with us why we didn’t have a man like him,” Clark testified Combs told them. “He said, ‘Let me show you something.’”

He then called for Cassie Ventura, Clark told the court.

“He called Cassie over and he asked her to sit down, stand up, turn around, turn the other way, walk over there, grab that, hand me that, walk back, turn around, go back in the other room,” Clark testified. “He said, ‘Did you see that? You b------ won’t do that. That’s why you don’t have a man.’ To which we said, you’re m------------ right.”

Clark also testified about a time in Combs’ Miami Beach home in 2008 when, exasperated after a long night, she told the court that she exclaimed, “I hate it here.”

Combs then “charged” at her, Clark testified.

“He ran toward me with his hands open and pushed me, my shoulders, started pushing me back,” Clark testified, demonstrating the movement for the jury.

Clark alleged in her testimony that Combs pushed her 25 to 30 yards through the house and outside while allegedly telling her, “If you hate it here get the f--- out of my house.”

Combs’ then-bodyguard, identified by Clark in earlier testimony as Uncle Paulie, intervened, Clark told the court, saying he "told Puff to stop and he told me to go pack my things,”

Clark told the court that she left her employment with Combs after that because the alleged shoving incident “was crossing my boundary.”

Clark further testified that she returned to work for Combs in 2011. At the same time, she told the court, she was creative director for Cassie Ventura, was who was seeing Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, at the time. Clark testified that she brought Ventura to Best Buy to purchase a burner phone to communicate with Kid Cudi.

Clark told the court that on the morning of Dec. 22, 2011, she “heard a loud banging" at her door sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. and saw “a very upset Puff.”

Clark testified that she opened the door and saw Combs dressed in a “white button-down shirt, button-down sweater, business slacks, grey slacks and nice shoes.” The pants were split “from knee to knee through the crotch so I could see his underwear,” Clark told the court.

Combs also had a gun in his hand, Clark testified.

“Did he enter your apartment holding a gun?” prosecutor Mitzi Steiner asked.

“Yes,” Clark replied. “He said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ He said, ‘Who is Scott?’ I said, ‘I don’t know Scott.’ He said, ‘Kid Cudi,’” Clark testified.

“He said, ‘Get dressed we’re going to go kill" Mescudi, Clark told the court.

Clark testified that when she protested, Combs allegedly told her, “I don’t give a f--- what you want to do, go get dressed.”

Clark testified that she was made to get into a Cadillac Escalade with Combs and a bodyguard, whom she said was named Ruben, and the three of them allegedly drove to Kid Cudi’s house. Combs and Ruben allegedly went inside the home while Clark waited in the car, according to her testimony.

“They gained access to the main door of the actual property,” Clark testified.

“I called Cassie,” Clark further testified, adding that she recalled telling Ventura, “Cassie, what the f---?”

