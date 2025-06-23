Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Prosecution expects to rest its case on Monday

Prosecution expects to rest on Monday
The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs will resume on Monday with Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello testifying for the prosecution.
Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey said the government expects to rest on Monday.
Judge Arun Subramanian said he would hear arguments for a defense motion for a directed verdict of acquittal.
Combs attorney Marc Agnifilo said the defense's case will be "on the shorter side." He said the defense could rest on Tuesday or Wednesday.
If that schedule holds, the judge said closing arguments would occur on Thursday.