Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Prosecution expects to rest its case on Monday

The hip-hop mogul is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

ByAaron Katersky
Last Updated: June 23, 2025, 5:09 AM EDT

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

This is week seven of testimony in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jun 20, 9:39 am

Sean Combs trial underway

The highly anticipated trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is underway. Combs has been accused of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy as part of a blockbuster federal indictment originally filed in September 2024. He later faced two additional superseding indictments. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that "abused, threatened and coerced women" into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes, which he called "freak offs," and then threatened them into silence. Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn't engaged in trafficking.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Combs was simply part of the swinger lifestyle and that he "vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY."

50 minutes ago

Prosecution expects to rest on Monday

The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs will resume on Monday with Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello testifying for the prosecution.

Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey said the government expects to rest on Monday.

Judge Arun Subramanian said he would hear arguments for a defense motion for a directed verdict of acquittal.

Combs attorney Marc Agnifilo said the defense's case will be "on the shorter side." He said the defense could rest on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If that schedule holds, the judge said closing arguments would occur on Thursday.

50 minutes ago

