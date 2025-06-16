Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Jury shown 'freak-off' videos before court adjourns for the day

Juror issues again discussed after court adjourns
When court ended for the day, the defense asked Judge Arun Subramanian to explain what, if anything, the jury was told about the dismissal of juror No.6 following questions about his candor.
Judge Subramanian said he would find out and inform the parties before court begins on Tuesday.
The judge did not address an issue with a second juror, which was the subject of a discussion when the courtroom was briefly closed to the public Friday.
The issue was not disclosed but involves alleged “communications with his former colleague” regarding his jury service, according to a letter from prosecutors.