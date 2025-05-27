Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: 'Petrified': Former Combs assistant testifies about alleged threats

Former Sean Combs assistant Capricorn Clark testified that work was not yet complete on the then-new corporate headquarters of Bad Boy Entertainment at 1710 Broadway in New York City when she was allegedly taken there in 2004 by a bodyguard nicknamed Uncle Paulie and locked inside.

Clark told the court that she was taken to the “dilapidated” sixth floor, which she said was empty save for a folding table and chairs in the middle of the space.

“There was a heavy-set gentleman who was chain-smoking cigarettes and drinking black coffee,” Clark testified. “Very wide, very heavy, the size of two linebackers.”

Clark, seated in the witness box with her hair pulled back and wearing glasses, testified that she was “petrified” in that moment. She told the court that the bodyguard told her that she “had been brought to the building to take a lie detector test to figure out what happened" to some jewelry that had gone missing.

If she flunked the test, she testified the man told her, “They’re going to throw you in the East River.”

Clark testified that Combs had given her “three pieces of very high-end jewelry that were out on loan” before a private plane ride to Miami. At Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Clark said she realized the jewelry had gone missing.

“Had you stolen the jewelry?” prosecutor Mitzi Steiner asked.

“I did not,” Clark responded

Clark told the court that the bodyguard named Uncle Paulie took her to the same location inside 1710 Broadway on five consecutive days, where she allegedly was administered lie detector tests.

“I wanted to prove my innocence. I didn’t like the threats,” Clark testified.

When she was allowed to return to work, Combs never mentioned the lie detector tests or inquired where she had been, Clark told the court.